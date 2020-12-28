Virus-Outbreak-Vaccine-Study (copy)
FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. 

 Ted S. Warren

Paris Regional Medical Center has received its initial allocation of Covid-19 vaccines, and it is in the process of distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government and the state of Texas, officials said Monday morning.

"We will launch our internal vaccine clinic today, Monday, December 28, beginning with our frontline health care workers," said Savannah Abbott, PRMC's director of marketing and communications. "Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, we will strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated. Paris Regional Medical Center is pleased to be taking this next exciting step toward ending the pandemic and advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier."

For more information about the vaccine, Abbott referred to the hospital's vaccine Q&A with PRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amanda Green and Dr. Chris Prakash of of Texas Oncology–Paris. The video is available by clicking here.

Green previously said the hospital will be allocated 600 doses, according to what she’s been told by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Green added the Kroger pharmacy has been allocated 500 doses, the Brookshire’s pharmacy has been allocated 100 and the Paul Puckett Family Clinic in Honey Grove has been allocated 500. Green said she and Gina Prestridge of the Paris-Lamar County Health District are in talks with Kroger to potentially distribute some of its doses to local first responders, including firefighters, police officers and paramedics.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

