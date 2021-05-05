Mrs. Frankie Dancer, 74, of Powderly passed away on May 4, 2021, in Paris.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Restland Cemetery in Boswell, Oklahoma, with Mike Folmar officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
She was born in Cowlington, Oklahoma, a daughter of John Robert and Mary Norean Smith Young.
Frankie attended Paris Church of Christ.
She is survived by her children, Clay and wife, Debra, Cathy and husband, Wayne, Tracy and wife, Traci and Todd; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, D.L.; parents; a grandchild; a sister; and a nephew.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
