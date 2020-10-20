The Salvation Army in Paris continued to offer its services in September, including rent assistance, a bread line and soup kitchen and a mental health crisis hotline. The nonprofit also provides indigent people with donations of clothing, hygiene products and other essentials they may need.
The organization’s social services work for August includes:
• 13 men cases, 12 women cases, and 18 family cases, which helped 154 people.
• There were 40 food boxes given out for the month of September, which feed 165 people.
• There were 11 clothing vouchers given in September.
• 887 people were served through the Soup Kitchen. Dinner is served Monday through Friday and Lunch is at noon Tuesday and Thursday.
• The bread line served 915 people. That occurs Monday- Friday at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.