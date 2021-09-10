John P. Redus

John P. “Johnny” Redus, 80, of Valrico Florida, passed away at his home with his family by his side.
He was born on July 1, 1941 in Paris, Texas to L. J. Redus and Dorrell P. Redus.
John graduated Paris High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. John married Linda Grifhorst in Nov. of 1964, and they settled in Florida after his honorable discharge from the Navy.
He worked nearly 30 years for Cargill and Mosaic as Purchasing and Project Managers. John enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family, especially playing golf with his three sons. John and Linda were most at home in the mountains of Blairsville, Georgia where they had a home for many years.
John leaves to mourn his absence his devoted and loving wife of 56 years, Linda C. Redus; his beloved sons, John (Kimberly) Redus, of Riverview, Florida, David (Kimberly) Redus, of Valrico, Florida and James (Jessica) Redus, of Forsythe, Georgia; his cherished grandchildren, Danielle, Jacqulyn, Makaila, Jackson, Ryan and Jacob; and great-grandchildren, Arya and Averie; his siblings, Belinda Christian, of Dallas, Texas, Michael (Nancy) Redus, of Paris, Texas, Victor (Cathy) Anderson, of Woodbine, Georgia and George Anderson, of Augusta, Georgia; his sisters-in-law, Doris Redus and Gail (Jim) Slotter.
A Memorial Service honoring John’s life and service to our country will be held at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, 6919 Providence Rd., Riverview, FL., on Monday, Sept. 13 at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be directed to Moffitt Cancer Center or LifePath Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.