Plans for a new elementary school, a high school band hall and updates at Stone Middle School, Cecil Everett and Aaron Parker elementaries are expected to be put on hold for the second time this year when North Lamar ISD trustees meet Monday.
The board is scheduled to cancel a $48.9 million bond election set for Nov. 3 when trustees meet at a 6 p.m. in the administration building, 3130 N. Main St. Trustees first called the vote for a May 2 election and then postponed the election because of the coronavirus.
Superintendent Kelli Stewart is expected to share information about when and how school will resume amid an increase in Covid-19 cases throughout Lamar County.
Trustees are to approve employee and student handbooks, revise the 2020-21 school calendar and approve a teacher appraisal schedule.
The board will meet in closed session to discuss personnel matters.
