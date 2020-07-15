Shannon “Blane” Sessums, of Bogata, Texas passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the age of 41 years.
He was born on Jan. 26, 1979.
A memorial service for Shannon will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Freedom Family Fellowship in Bogata, Texas.
