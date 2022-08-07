MargaretSlagle Lewis.jpg

Margaret Slagle Lewis, 84, of College Station, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Margaret was born Oct. 17, 1937, in Chicota, Lamar County, Texas, the daughter of Maud and Dulcie McEntyre Slagle. She was one of eleven children to a large loving family. Margaret was a wonderful homemaker, cook, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed going on trips with her husband, John, playing dominoes with friends and fish frys with her family.

