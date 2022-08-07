Margaret Slagle Lewis, 84, of College Station, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Margaret was born Oct. 17, 1937, in Chicota, Lamar County, Texas, the daughter of Maud and Dulcie McEntyre Slagle. She was one of eleven children to a large loving family. Margaret was a wonderful homemaker, cook, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed going on trips with her husband, John, playing dominoes with friends and fish frys with her family.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John Lewis; and a granddaughter, Olivia Maeker.
She is survived by her children, Julie Lewis Perrone, John Kelly Lewis and wife, Diane Lillian, and Mary Ellen Maeker; brother, Donald Slagle; grandchildren, Jenna Perrone, John Thomas Perrone, Blake Lewis, Bobby Maeker and wife, Masae; great-grandchildren, Kiack and Kai; and numerous nieces and nephews.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.