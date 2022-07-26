Leo Joseph Rolf, 95 formerly of Paris, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at his home.
Funeral services have been set for Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. John Griswood officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Leo was born in Dallas, Texas, on March 19, 1927, to Joseph Frank and Mamie Cottom Rolf. He married Betty Mayhar Lambert on June 6, 1969. Leo served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a certified government welder and was one of a few that welded on the nose cone of the Saturn Space Mission. He owned and operated Astro Welding and Machine shop in Hugo for over 16 years.
Leo is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty; children, Mike Rolf and Terry Lambert and wife, Nita; grandchildren, Brandy Lambert Spangler, Toby Lambert, Jacob Rolf, Jason Rolf, Corey Rolf, Jody Rolf and Stormy Davidson; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, Kash Roger Ary; sister, Neva Pitman; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Rolf.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sons, Danny Rolf, Kenneth Rolf, Billie Lambert and Bobby Lambert; daughter-in-law, Brenda Rolf.
Serving as pallbearers are Hunter Ary, Jacob Rolf, Toby Lambert, Jaxon Spangler, Jason Spangler and Glen Davidson.
Online condolences may be sent to the Rolf family by visiting Fry-Gibbs.com.
