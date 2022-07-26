Leo Joseph Rolf

Leo Joseph Rolf

Leo Joseph Rolf, 95 formerly of Paris, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services have been set for Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. John Griswood officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

