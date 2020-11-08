The third annual Nicole’s November will help with blood donations through Carter BloodCare Mobile Bus.
November is Gastric Cancer Awareness Month, and in celebration of the life of Nicole Roberts, an employee of the Hersha Hospitality Management, the company will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites parking lot.
“Usually we hold it inside, but due to Covid, we are using the Carter BloodCare Bus,” manager Danielle Robinson said.
Roberts lost her life to stage 4 gastric cancer and went through 20-plus blood transfusions. On its website, Carter BloodCare notes that there is a critical shortage right now for donations of all blood types due to the pandemic. For more information about the event, contact Robinson at 903-785-0088.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.