Celebration of life for Marjorie Olive Bostic Bowling will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey.
Marjorie went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 73.
Marjorie was born on Aug. 4, 1947, the daughter of Wid William and Arbinnie Ruth Hilliker Bostic, in Hugo, Oklahoma.
She worked as a forklift operator for Campbell Soup in Paris, Texas for 38 years and attended Immanuel Baptist Church in Paris, Texas.
Marjorie enjoyed working in her yard and finding good deals at garage sales, attending auctions in Paris, Texas, sitting around watching Law and Order on television while enjoying an ice cold coca-cola, and especially spending time with her grandbabies and great-grandbabies.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents; one great-grandson, Dustin Wayne Bowling; four sisters, Juarez Grant, Beullah Bostic, Joyce Roberts, Norma James; one brother, Doyle Bostic; and aunt, Marjorie Olive.
Marjorie is survived by two sons, Michael Bowling, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and William Richard Bowling Jr. "Rick", of Wowke, Oklahoma; daughter-in-law whom she took in as her own, Doris Jean Bowling; two sisters, Inez Powers and Kathryn Grooms; one brother, Boyce Bostic "Buddy"; eight grandchildren, Beverly Bowling, Amber Holmes, Roy Bowling, Marjorie Bowling, Presley Bowling, Paris, Amanda Bailey and Nicole Williams; 20 great-grandchildren, Brittlynn, Colton, Kreadon, Zander, Victoria, Elizabeth, RJ, Kenneth, Karson, Kenzie, Emery, Anthony, Aden, Jane, Alexis, Nicholas, Parker, Addie, Eli and Tracen.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Prater-Lampton Mills & Coffey Funeral Home in Hugo, Oklahoma.
Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at praterlampton.com.
