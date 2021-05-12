Tommy Duane Mounce, 65, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at his home.
A graveside service has been set for Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Brackeen Cemetery, with the Rev. Mike Shupp officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
He was born in Los Angeles, California on Aug. 9, 1955, to J.W. and Gena Lee Mounce.
He served in the U.S. Army for a short time, before being medically discharged. He worked as a roofer and did remodeling work.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Imogene; children, Bobby Mounce, Sherry Mounce; siblings, Johnny Mounce and wife, Marilyn, Vickie Garrison and husband, Don, Michelle Lane and husband, David, Danny Mounce and wife, Melanie; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Kathy Adams.
Online condolences may be sent to the Mounce family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.