Pauline Barbara Plott, 91, of Taylortown, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at Union Cemetery in Taylortown with the Rev. D.J. Harris officiating.
Mrs. Plott, the daughter of Clyde and Ruby Phipps Smith, was born June 29, 1930, in Paris.
She graduated from Cunningham High School. Her career at Gordon Meat Market and Campbell Soup Company spanned a number of years. She was a member of the Pentecostal church. Pauline was a wonderful homemaker, gardener and cook. On Oct. 15, 1949, she married James F. Plott, building 46 years of family and memories before his death on April 8, 1996.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Larry Smith, John Oscar Smith, Gene Smith and Don Smith; and one sister, Cynthia Smith.
Survivors include her son, Danny Plott; grandson, Danny Joe Plott; great-grandson, Josh Plott; great-great-grandson, Rocky Plott; one sister, Marie Yancy; a sister-in-law, Nita Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews along with a host of friends.
