Laura Belle Jury was born on July 13, 1926, in Hollywood, California, to parents, Angus M Smith Jr. and Laura B. Taylor Smith.
She married George William Jury on Sept. 23, 1945 and the couple had five children.
Laura Belle had a witty sense of humor as well as being a compassionate and caring mother and grandmother. She moved to Texas after one visit to her first grandchild.
She and George retired in Texas and spent many years adoring the many other grandchildren that were to come.
Laura was preceded in death by her husband, George; and daughters, Laura Sharrock and Patty Kilpatrick; grandson, Bobby Kilpatrick.
She is survived by two sons, George Jury and his wife, Brenda and David Jury; son-in-law, James Sharrock and his wife, Barbara; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home on Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
