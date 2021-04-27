A man and a woman are dead, and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Texas Rangers are looking for two persons of interest as part of a homicide investigation opened Monday.
James Elrod III and Carolyn Elrod are named as the persons of interest. Both have outstanding warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and are wanted for questioning in the homicide case, Sheriff Scott Cass said in a news release.
James Henry Elrod III is described as a 44-year-old, 5-foot-6 white man weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Carolyn Lynell Elrod is described as a 39-year-old, 5-foot-4 white woman weighing 146 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
A stolen vehicle involved has Texas tag number FBV1718. It’s a tan 2008 Cadillac SRX four-door SUV.
The investigation started with a report of a deceased person in the northwest part of Lamar County, Cass said. While deputies were at the residence, they found the bodies of a woman and man. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of family members, Cass said.
Anyone with information as to the Elrods’ whereabouts are encouraged to call Lt. Joey McCarthy or the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 903-737-2400. Reference case number 21-00768.
“This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released at a later date,” Cass said.
