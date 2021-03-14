A contractor for Lamar Electric is replacing wooden utility poles in the rural areas of Lamar County. Land owners may see the RTF Project Services LLC contractors replacing poles in their pasture or back yard. The contractor’s trucks will have an RTF logo on each door, the RTF employees will be wearing bright colored vests and hard hats with the RTF name. RTF has leased a couple of trucks from NESCO and those trucks have the NESCO logo.
RTF will be working in the southern and western parts of Lamar County, which include the Reno, Novice, Faught, Blossom, Powderly and Pin Hook areas, including East of Minter in the areas of Brushy Creek, Rugby, South of Bogata and Cunningham
Depending on climate and soil conditions, utility poles can last 50 years or longer when pressure-treated with a preservative to protect against rot, fungi and insects. Lamar Electric Cooperative has hired contractor RTF to replace rejected wood poles beginning mid-March. Lamar Electric inspects and re-treats approximately 5,000 poles every year.
For any questions about RTF or its work, contact Lamar Electric at 903-784-4303. For information and a map of the areas undergoing pole replacement, refer to Lamar Electric’s website at lamarelectric.coop.
