Paris police responded to a theft in the 3500 block of Bonham Street at 9:47 a.m. Monday. The complainant reported someone had cut the catalytic converter off of their vehicle. The complainant believed the theft happened between 3:15 and 3:30 a.m. Monday.
These types of theft are becoming more common and are costing the victims hundreds of dollars to replace the converters. To report who may have been involved in this theft or any theft of this nature, contact Detective Rowton at 903-737-4136.
“If the person or persons involved are not apprehended, you could be the next victim,” the Paris Police Department warned.
Paris man jailed on robbery warrant
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Pine Bluff Street for speeding at 10:11 a.m. Monday. The driver, a 53-year-old Paris man, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated robbery. The warrant stemmed from an August 2021 incident where it was reported that he had assaulted a woman and stolen some cash. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Probation revocation warrant leads to arrest
Police arrested a 25-year-old Paris man at 2:25 p.m. Monday at the Lamar County Probation Office on a felony motion to revoke probation warrant. He is currently on probation for an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle conviction. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested two people Monday.
