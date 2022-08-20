Paula Karen Belancsik Miller, of Arthur City, was born on March 19, 1951 in Roswell, New Mexico, and passed away on Aug. 16, 2022, in Paris, Texas.
Paula was not only a natural born beauty but she had an extraordinary talent for decorating and cooking. She always had a classy and tastefully decorated home with a delectable treat in the oven. She always cooked more than was needed as abundance was her nature in life.
She blessed many strangers with random compliments and generosity giving sacrificially without pause. Her sense of humor and infectious laugh resonated with all those who loved her. As life gave her the occasional lemons she made the best tasting Texas sized lemon meringue pie on the planet. That was Paula.
Paula Karen Miller is preceded in death by her father, John Alexander Belancsik; her mother, Peggy Anne Miller Laham.
Paula is survived by her brother, Michael (Carol) Belancsik; sister, Lisa Victoria Laham; many nieces, nephews, longtime friends including her best friend, Michael Shane Hall; and her beloved four legged family.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Her cremated remains will rest at Oakland Cemetery, in Dallas, Texas.
Paula's huge heart and loving ways will be missed by so many!
"Love is Patient, Love is Kind, Love always Protects, always Trusts, always Hopes and always Perseveres. LOVE NEVER FAILS!" 1 Corinthians 13:4, 7, 8.
