Paris police responded to the 3100 block of Clarksville Street at 10:21 a.m. Thursday in reference to a disturbance. Officers contacted 20-year-old Trevar Payne Bratcher, of Paris, who failed to identify himself and fled on foot, police said. After a short chase, officers arrested Bratcher.
Officers said Bratcher was found in possession of less than a gram of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia that is consistent with the distribution of narcotics. Bratcher was also found to have an outstanding felony probation violation warrant.
During the investigation, police said Bratcher also was found to be in possession of a firearm. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm along with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. Bratcher was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris police make warrant arrests
Buddy D. Banes, 44, of Paris, was arrested at his residence at 7:02 p.m. Friday on an outstanding felony warrant out of Tarrant County charging him with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police stopped a vehicle for a defective tail light at 10:48 a.m. Sunday. The driver, 43-year-old Angela Shavell Morgan, of Petty, was found to have an outstanding felony Lamar County bond surrender warrant on a possession of a controlled substance charge. Morgan was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Dallas man charged with assaulting officer
At 6:12 p.m. Saturday, Paris police responded to the 1800 block of Jackson Court in reference to a disturbance. Officers found Andre Eugene Daniels, 34, of Dallas, sitting in a running vehicle that was stuck in the backyard of the residence. Daniels was found to be intoxicated and was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
During the arrest, Daniels resisted and assaulted an officer, police said. Daniels was found to have a family violence conviction and was found to be in possession of a firearm. Daniels was charged with driving while intoxicated – 2nd, assault on a public servant, and unlawful possession of a firearm involving family or household violence. Daniels was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police arrest Blossom man for fraudulent financial card possession
At 8:25 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a security check in the 2600 block of Crescent Drive. Officers found 33-year-old Cory Done Davis, of Blossom, sitting on a front porch. Davis was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and arrested.
During the investigation, Davis was found to be in possession of several credit/debit cards that did not belong to him. Davis was additionally charged with fraudulent possession of debit cards. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man charged with meth possession
Jeremy Lynn Smith, 41, of Paris, was stopped for a traffic violation in the 500 block of Lamar Avenue at 1 a.m. Monday. Smith was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. Smith was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 275 calls for service and arrested 18 persons over the holiday weekend ending at midnight on Sunday.
