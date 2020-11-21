The Paris Junior College board of regents will welcome a new members at their meeting Monday evening. The meeting will take place virtually, and after thanking Jim Bell for his service on the board, the oath of office will be given to Dr. Linda Capp.
The board will also go into executive session to discuss property and employees, with possible action to be taken after. The board will also take action on the academic calendar for 2021-22. The virtual meeting will take place over Zoom, with a meeting ID code of: 992 1894 9991, and a passcode of 866498. The meeting can also be heard by calling 1-888-788-0099.
