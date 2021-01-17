CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville City Council will review an ordinance calling for the May 1 election of four council members to two-year terms, providing for early voting and authorizing a joint election to be held with Clarksville ISD at its 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday at Clarksville City Hall, 800 W. Main St.
Another ordinance will be reviewed that would call a special election for two propositions, one for the “legal sale of beer and wine for off premise consumption only” and another that would allow the sale of mixed drinks in restaurants with permits.
Council members will consider accepting a bid for a contractor to build HOME Grant houses and review the hiring of a consultant to help with applications and the implementation of a 2021-22 Texas Community Development Block Grant Program.
Citizens will be allowed to comment publicly on any topic listed on the agenda, Mayor Ann Rushing will give comments and updates and council members will take possible action on a resolution that would allow the police department to apply for a Lethal Equipment Project Grant which would match funds for a project and consider hiring a consultant to execute the grant.
Following discussion of needed road repairs at past meetings, the council will consider developing the Clarksville Street Committee and potentially take action to have new members serve on the Planning & Zoning Commission.
The council will review an agreement with the Martha, David and Bagby Lennox Foundation to provide $22,000 in funds to add bays to the fire department, as well as another $37,5000 Lennox grant to help operate the Lennox Resource Center.
Council members may approve the purchase of the American Legion Post 45 building to serve as a community center and consider a project proposed by the Clarksville Economic Development Corp. that would provide sales and use tax incentives up to $20,000 for site improvements.
The agenda also includes an executive session where the council will discuss the employment of the City Secretary and an Interim City Manager following the resignation of former manager Julie Arrington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.