Edna Ruth Hickey Allison was born on Sept. 11, 1936, to Yvonne Hickey.
Although she attended school in various locations, Edna received her diploma from Atlanta Rural High School in Atlanta, Kansas, where she graduated as the valedictorian of her class in 1954.
After high school, Edna gained employment at a law firm in Amarillo, Texas where she met the love of her life, Clyde G. “Buddy” Allison. They were soon married and they had four children, Foy, Clay, David and Vicki.
Edna loved cooking and could always make something out of nothing in a moment's notice so when her children were in elementary school, Edna began working in the lunchroom where she was able to share her cooking skills with others. Those cooking skills continued to develop and were later put to use feeding large groups of Cowboys during their spring and fall round-up.
She later began sewing out of desire to make costumes for her children and with her work ethic and dedication, she developed extraordinary sewing skills that led to a love and success of quilting. She made quilts for each of her grandchildren and most of her great-grandchildren. Family was always the most important to Edna and Christmas was her favorite holiday because she loved having her family all together under one roof.
She had much rather give than to receive and she loved buying special gifts for each and every person. Edna was also very strong in her faith and taught her children at an early age to rely on God.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Yvonne Hickey; her aunt, Jeanne Hickey; her uncle, Bill Hickey; her husband, Clyde G. “Buddy” Allison; and her oldest son, Foy Preston Allison.
She is survived by her son, Clay and wife, Sheila; son, David and wife, Denise; daughter, Vicki and husband, Tim; her grandchildren, Stephen, Chris, Ryan, Justin, Brandi, Clayton, Hannah, Jesi and Cory; as well as many great-grandchildren.
She was loved and will be greatly missed!
A graveside service was held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Woodland Cemetery, in Paris, Texas.
