STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/31: Ingram was his team’s go-to option last week in the Bulldogs’ win against Boles. He finished with a game-high 19 points, half of which came in a big second quarter that helped the Bulldogs pull away.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/31: Though it ultimately came in a losing effort, Jackson was dominant in the paint last week against cross-county foe Rivercrest. The senior scored 19 points on some highly efficient shooting in the post, also grabbing a number of rebounds and playing great defense.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/31: Scott came up big in his team’s critical win over Maud last week. The senior was tied for the team-high in points, as he was one of three Blue Tigers to score 10. He also dominated the glass, swatted a number of Cardinal shots away and played excellent defense.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/31: Walters was big in a pair of Pantherette wins last week. Against Pleasant Grove on Tuesday, she scored a team-high 20 points in a variety of ways, all while being a great distributor with her passing and also playing suffocating defense.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/31: Ingram was his team’s go-to option last week in the Bulldogs’ win against Boles. He finished with a game-high 19 points, half of which came in a big second quarter that helped the Bulldogs pull away.
NAME:
Ke’Aurian Jackson
SCHOOL:
Detroit
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/31: Though it ultimately came in a losing effort, Jackson was dominant in the paint last week against cross-county foe Rivercrest. The senior scored 19 points on some highly efficient shooting in the post, also grabbing a number of rebounds and playing great defense.
NAME:
Isaiah Scott
SCHOOL:
Clarksville
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/31: Scott came up big in his team’s critical win over Maud last week. The senior was tied for the team-high in points, as he was one of three Blue Tigers to score 10. He also dominated the glass, swatted a number of Cardinal shots away and played excellent defense.
Mallorie Kennedy
NAME:
Maddie Walters
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/31: Walters was big in a pair of Pantherette wins last week. Against Pleasant Grove on Tuesday, she scored a team-high 20 points in a variety of ways, all while being a great distributor with her passing and also playing suffocating defense.
NAME:
Caycee Woodard
SCHOOL:
Honey Grove
YEAR: Freshman
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/31: Woodard was on fire in her team’s win over Trenton last week. The Lady Warrior scored 15 crucial points, helping her team get out to a fast start en route to the win.
There are three Republican candidates in the primary election seeking to be the next Texas House District 1 representative. With no Democrats in the primary, the winning candidate will be unchallenged in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous at TheParisNews.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.