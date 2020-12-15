A reception for retiring Paris Public Librarian Priscilla McAnally is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday in City Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman St., according to Dr. Amanda Green of the Friends of the Public Library.
McAnally announced her retirement in November and City Manager Grayson Path appointed long-time library employee Ron Hervey as interim librarian.
“Friends and patrons are welcome to attend and share their well wishes,” Green said. “Masks are required, and light refreshments will be served.
