Graveside services for Darrell Wayne Cannedy will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ft. Towson Cemetery in Ft. Towson, Oklahoma, with Pastor Mike Jones officiating. Darrell passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Paris, Texas at the age of 70.
Darrell Wayne Cannedy was born on March 23, 1951, Delta County, the son of Gaylon Cannedy and Delta Grace Pulliam Cannedy and lived most of his life in Powderly, Texas.
He grew up in Grant, Oklahoma and graduated from Grant High School. He was known for his welding and mechanic abilities and enjoyed going to his nephew's auctions to visit with family and friends.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; and six brothers, William Joe Cannedy, George Eledge Cannedy, Giles Edward Cannedy, John W. Cannedy and Gaylon Cannedy and infant brother, Lestil Cannedy.
Darrell is survived by two sons, Elmer Wayne Cannedy, of Redwater, Texas and Darrell Cannedy Jr., of Powderly, Texas; four brothers, Roy Samuel Cannedy, of Detroit, Texas, Jeff Floyd Cannedy, of Lancaster, Texas ,James Earl Cannedy, of Paris, Texas and Carl David Cannedy, of Phoenix, Arizona; five granddaughters, Victoria Demby, Jennifer Cannedy, Brittany Cannedy, Shawn Cannedy and Skylar Cunningham; two grandsons, Justin Demby and Andrew Cunningham; along with great-grandchildren; many nephews, nieces and friends.
Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at praterlampton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.