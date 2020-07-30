The Washington family, who live in Lamar Point, lost their home Tuesday afternoon to a house fire. No one was home at the time, and the local group Paris Collective has set up a GoFundMe to help the family with their loss.
“They have three young children and are now left with nothing. Due to the fire, this family of 5 are forced to start all over again,” the group’s Facebook page states. “We’re asking for donations to help this family get back on their feet. You truly never know when this could happen to you or your loved ones. The best communities are the ones who stick together and we believe our community is one of the very best in Texas.”
The family is also needing clothing for the children, size 12/14, shoe size 7, for the boy; size 12/14, shoe size 4, for the younger daughter; and size medium, with pants size 4-5 and shoes size 8, for the older daughter. Donations can be dropped off at 1933 Cedar St., in Paris.
The family’s GoFundMe is at https://tinyurl.com/y3pw5tvj.
