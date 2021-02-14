Carter Blood Care will sponsor a pair of blood drives in the coming week in Paris.
Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, 3535 Lamar Ave., will host one blood drive on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m., in the outreach center. For information or to schedule an appointment, call 903-517-8794,
On Thursday, First Federal Community Bank, 3010 NE Loop 286, will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. Call 903-784-0881 for an appointment or for information.
To reduce wait times, appointments are encouraged and blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. Donors and staff are required to wear masks; and surfaces are cleaned between each donor.
