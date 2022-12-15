Marko Delane Latson, 46, left us on Dec. 10, 2022.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Brad Crosswhite officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Marko was born on Oct. 29, 1976, in Fort Worth to Jim and the late Nancy Latson. He married Heather Templeton, the love of his life and together they shared a combined family of five sons; Cameron Latson, Chandler Latson, Colton Latson and partner Madison Nicole, Tony Delarosa and partner Elonia Allmon of Tyler, TX and Tyler Antonio-Silva of the home. Marko is also survived by his father, Jim; and a brother, Brent Latson, of Paris.
Marko loved spending time in his shop and watching sports with his friends. He loved to cook whether it be in the kitchen or on the grill. He loved listening to music, singing and dancing be it in the shop or while cooking dinner in the kitchen. Marko enjoyed watching his sons play sports and perform in the marching band.
Nothing was more important to him than his family and to know him was to have a friend.
Casket bearers will be: Bobby Langston, Chris Haley, Billy Jones, Clark Foster, Matt Sims, and Corey Shackelford.
