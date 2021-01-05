Dec. 31, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021
Structure Fire/Alarm
Dec. 31, 2020
1:32 to 1:34 p.m., 9000 FM 195.
Jan. 1, 2021
8:15 to 8:40 p.m., 325 42nd St. NE.
Jan. 2, 2021
2:13 to 2:22 p.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
Jan. 3, 2021
8:43 to 8:54 a.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
Jan. 4
10:06 to 10:16 a.m., 3825 Lamar Ave.
3:35 to 3:55 p.m., 2320 NW Loop 286.
5:01 to 5:16 p.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
First Responder
Dec. 31, 2020
10:39 to 10:54 a.m., 355 3rd St. NW.
12:13 to 12:22 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
1:01 to 1:23 p.m., 4024 FM 137.
1:43 to 1:56 p.m., 345 6th St. SE.
4:21 to 4:56 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
10:20 to 10:30 p.m., 4500 CR 31100.
11:22 to 11:44 p.m., 1229 13th St. NW.
Jan. 1, 2021
3:38 to 3:59 a.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
11:36 to 11:48 a.m., 1731 Margaret St.
11:51 to 11:59 a.m., 1200 Graham St.
1:30 to 1:44 p.m., 202 GWH PHA.
6:12 to 7:07 p.m., 635 27th St. NW.
9:48 to 9:57 p.m., 22nd Street SE.
Jan. 2, 2021
7:35 to 7:45 a.m., 1075 34th St. N.E
9:08 to 9:16 a.m., 1235 20th St. SE.
11:41 a.m. to 12:40 p.m., 2675 41st. SE.
10:38 to 10:50 p.m., 2193 E. Cherry St.
Jan. 3, 2021
1:44 to 2:01 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
8:33 to 9:03 a.m., 3441 Millers Place.
3:50 to 4:05 p.m., 3591 FM 906 E.
7:22 to 7:59 p.m., 10100 Highway 82 W.
8:28 to 8:46 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
Jan. 4, 2021
8:37 to 8:56 a.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.
9:55 to 10:54 a.m., 6800 Highway 271 S.
10.17 to 10:39 a.m., 4970 FR 79.
1:09 to 1:22 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
9:14 to 9:46 p.m., 305 24th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Dec. 31, 2020
4:17 to 4:46 p.m., 3000 NE Loop 286.
Jan. 4, 2021
1:34 to 1:38 p.m., 3100 NE Loop 286.
2:36 to 2:53 p.m., 29th Street NE/NE Loop 286.
3:15 to 3:52 p.m., 2220 NE Loop 286.
HAZMAT Incident
Jan. 1, 2021
3:11 to 3:41 p.m., 2220 NE Loop 286.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Jan. 5, 2021
3:12 to 4:03 a.m., 3001 Carson Lane.
Public Service
Jan. 2, 2021
1:16 to 1:27 a.m., 629 22nd St. SE.
2:34 to 2:42 a.m., 629 22nd St. SE.
1:46 to 2 p.m., 333 11th St. NE.
Jan. 3, 2021
8:41 to 9:01 a.m., 3561 NE Loop 286.
Jan. 4, 2021
7:02 to 7:12 a.m., 430 Shady Oaks Lane.
4:30 to 4:44 p.m., 3740 Pine Mill Road.
