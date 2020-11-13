Lloyd David Wilson, 67, of Paris passed away on Sunday Nov. 8, 2020.
Lloyd was born on Dec. 4, 1952, to Ivan Clarence and Alice Bernice Johnson Wilson.
He was self employed in the drywall business and had a heart of gold.
He is predeceased by his wife, Patsy Brazzil; his parents; and son, Jeremy Wilson.
Survivors include his son Jason “J.D.” Wilson; sister, Kim Croy and husband, Rickie; brothers, Dennis Wilson and wife, Kathy and Gary Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.
No services are scheduled at this time.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
