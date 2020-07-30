One of the community’s longest-standing traditions, the 61st annual Paris Rodeo is set to take place next weekend, as the two-day event is scheduled for Aug. 7-8 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
The rodeo will include bull riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc, ranch bronc, calf roping, team roping and more.
Call-ins for junior barrels for ages 12 and under, and mutton busting for ages six and unger will open Aug. 3 from 5 to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, and Friday is youth night, where children 12 and under get free admittance with the purchase of an adult ticket.
For more information and box seats, call 903-249-4674.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.