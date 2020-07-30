Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.