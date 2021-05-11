Paris police arrested 35-year-old Leonardo Mareno Garcia, of Honey Grove, at 8:45 a.m. Monday. Garcia turned himself in at the police department on several warrants including a felony warrant charging him with child abuse by neglect or false report. Garcia was later taken to the Lamar County jail.
Police investigating trailer theft
Police responded to a theft in the 2700 block of SW Loop 286 at 10:26 a.m. Monday. The complainant reported that someone had stolen a 30-inch Big Tex flatbed trailer. The investigation revealed that an older silver in color Dodge flatbed pickup hooked up to the trailer at about 11 p.m. Saturday and drove away with it. The investigation continues.
Man jailed on Dallas County warrant
Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of NE 35th Street NE at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday. Officers made contact with 40-year-old Lastandrick Ordell Jones, of Lancaster. Jones was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Dallas County charging him with assault of a family member with a previous conviction. Jones was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested six people Monday.
