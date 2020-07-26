Heath Department Photos-2.jpg
Buy Now

The Paris-Lamar County Health District, 400 W. Sherman St., offers a wide variety of public health services to the people of Lamar County

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

A Paris Nursing Home is reporting an outbreak of Covid-19 cases, according to Paris/Lamar County Health District.

Today's confirmed cases include 14 from Brentwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, according to health department director Gina Prestridge.

Today's report of 33 new cases brings the total Lamar County count to 570 since reporting began in March. Of today's cases, 30 are from positive PR-30 tests and three fro positive Antigen tests.

Of the tests, three are from Antigen testing, a 34-year-old female, a 44-year-old male and a 57-year-old male. Positive PCR tests include 22 females, ages 15, 16,, 20, 20, 35, 37, 40, 43, 49, 57, 63, 69, 71, 77, 30, 82, 84, 87, 88, 92 98 and 99.and eight males, ages 4, 25, 50, 81, 82, 86, 87 and 97.

As of today, 360 positive cases have recovered, 15 people have died and there are 179 active cases.

A breakdown of total Covid-19 cases follows.

0-9 4 male 6 female

10-19 9 male 21 female

20-29- 44 male 75 females

30-39- 35 males 61 females

40-49 20 male 59 females

50-59 47 males 49 females

60-69 28 males 37 females

70-79 13 males 29 females

80 + 12 males 21 females

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.