A Paris Nursing Home is reporting an outbreak of Covid-19 cases, according to Paris/Lamar County Health District.
Today's confirmed cases include 14 from Brentwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, according to health department director Gina Prestridge.
Today's report of 33 new cases brings the total Lamar County count to 570 since reporting began in March. Of today's cases, 30 are from positive PR-30 tests and three fro positive Antigen tests.
Of the tests, three are from Antigen testing, a 34-year-old female, a 44-year-old male and a 57-year-old male. Positive PCR tests include 22 females, ages 15, 16,, 20, 20, 35, 37, 40, 43, 49, 57, 63, 69, 71, 77, 30, 82, 84, 87, 88, 92 98 and 99.and eight males, ages 4, 25, 50, 81, 82, 86, 87 and 97.
As of today, 360 positive cases have recovered, 15 people have died and there are 179 active cases.
A breakdown of total Covid-19 cases follows.
0-9 4 male 6 female
10-19 9 male 21 female
20-29- 44 male 75 females
30-39- 35 males 61 females
40-49 20 male 59 females
50-59 47 males 49 females
60-69 28 males 37 females
70-79 13 males 29 females
80 + 12 males 21 females
