Cooper students have shown grit and determination this school year, and their work has paid off in everything from academics and fine arts to rodeo, robotics and athletics. Our 2021 senior class has paved the way for all of our students by earning numerous college credits through our high school’s partnership with DCCC as an accredited satellite campus. We are especially proud of the work of six of our seniors who are on track to be the first at Cooper High School to graduate with a simultaneous associate’s degree alongside their high school diploma.
This spring, our high school won the coveted Academic UIL district championship with 27 Regional qualifiers. Nine of our students earned first place gold medals in individual events, and we additionally had two first place teams. One Act Play has been in superb fashion advancing from district with multiple accolades and honors. We wish our OAP students luck and hope they continue to “break a leg” as bi-district and further levels commence. Our elementary has also been in on the academic success as they brought home the competitive regional title for this year’s Science Fair.
The Mighty Maroon Marching Band has bragging rights all their own this year after earning straight superiors (all 1’s) in Sight Reading, and with three students advancing to State in solo and ensemble performances for percussion, French horn, tenor, and saxophone. We will cheer them on in hopes of further state honors the last weekend in May.
Speaking of State contestants, we are so proud of our Robotics Team and our Rodeo Club contestants with both groups qualifying at the state level. Once a small group, our Robotics Team has grown to not just one, but three robotics teams all earning the right to compete at the State level this spring. With 18 students competing, all three teams won regionals and two teams earned bragging rights as State quarterfinalists.
Our FFA students continue to have a successful year earning livestock accolades statewide, including breed championships at major livestock shows. Our fishing team earned honors in the North East Division bass tournament. On the rodeo side, we had three junior high and two high school students qualifying for the state championship contests coming up in May and June, respectively. Our rodeo students will be competing for state titles in the areas of breakaway roping, ribbon roping, poles, bull riding, and team roping.
Athletically, our students have also had well rounded success with Bulldog Football earning District and Bi-District titles, and Dogette Basketball made us proud as they earned the Bi-District title as well. Cooper Junior High track teams won first place in district for both the girls’ and boys’ division. Bulldog Golf placed 1st in a recent tournament, with district competition underway. Tennis and track both have upcoming competitions in which we also expect our athletes to perform well, and baseball is on track for a playoff run. Meanwhile, our softball team is absolutely on fire with an undefeated season thus far in district play. We look forward to great success with that talented and hardworking group of ladies.
Our students and staff have put in the work, and continue to show the grit and character that it takes to succeed. With more games and competitions to come in the remaining weeks of school, our students are sure to add to their growing list of accomplishments. As always, our students make us proud to be Cooper Bulldogs.
