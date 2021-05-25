MAY 21 to MAY 25
Assist EMS
May 21
2:46 to 2:56 p.m., 330 Woodlawn Ave.
6:16 to 6:36 p.m., 740 23rd St. SE.
May 22
12:20 to 12:35 p.m., 3880 NE Loop 286.
1:15 to 1:32 p.m., 1445 27th St. NE.
4:09 to 4:17 p.., 150 47th St. SE.
May 23
12:41 to 12:56 p.m., 1411 11th St. NW.
12:44 to 12:47 p.m., 705 10th St. SE.
May 24
10:59 to 11:23 p.m., 2300 13th St. SW.
Assist Police
May 22
2:26 to 2:28 p.m., 405 5th St. SW.
4:29 to 4:47 p.m., 2015 W. Austin St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
May 24
4:30 to 4:41 p.m., 2820 Kessler Drive.
May 25
12:01 to 12:14 a.m., 2905 N. Main St.
First Responder
May 21
5:53 to 6:16 p.m., 1358 Sperry Ave.
May 22
8:31 to 8:52 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
11:57 a.m. to 12:05 p.m., 1760 34th St. NE.
3:03 to 3:24 p.m., 846 6th St. NW.
6:57 to 7:15 p.m., 3195 E. Houston St.
May 23
4:54 to 4:59 p.m., 4120 Lamar Ave.
6:48 to 7:46 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
May 24
1:25 to 1:36 a.m., 1907 Lamar Ave.
10:49 to 11:09 a.m., 3015 NE Loop 286.
5:10 to 5:42 p.m., 900 NE Loop 286.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
May 21
7:58 to 8:18 a.m., 300 NE Loop 286.
9:01 to 9:35 a.m., 3315 Lamar Ave.
May 22
6:15 to 6:21 p.m., 641 NE Loop 286.
May 24
6:21 to 6:49 a.m., 7271 FR 28 N.
7:16 to 8 a.m., FR 195/NE Loop 286.
Public Service
May 21
12:31 to 12:51 p.m., 221 20th St. NE.
May 23
10:23 to 10:53 p.m., 2335 E. Cherry St.
May 24
5:18 to 5:28 a.m., 634 7th St. NW.
May 25
5:06 to 5:17 a.m., 2940 Abbott Lane.
