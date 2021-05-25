Fire and rescue

MAY 21 to MAY 25

Assist EMS

May 21

2:46 to 2:56 p.m., 330 Woodlawn Ave.

6:16 to 6:36 p.m., 740 23rd St. SE.

May 22

12:20 to 12:35 p.m., 3880 NE Loop 286.

1:15 to 1:32 p.m., 1445 27th St. NE.

4:09 to 4:17 p.., 150 47th St. SE.

May 23

12:41 to 12:56 p.m., 1411 11th St. NW.

12:44 to 12:47 p.m., 705 10th St. SE.

May 24

10:59 to 11:23 p.m., 2300 13th St. SW.

Assist Police

May 22

2:26 to 2:28 p.m., 405 5th St. SW.

4:29 to 4:47 p.m., 2015 W. Austin St.

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

May 24

4:30 to 4:41 p.m., 2820 Kessler Drive.

May 25

12:01 to 12:14 a.m., 2905 N. Main St.

First Responder

May 21

5:53 to 6:16 p.m., 1358 Sperry Ave.

May 22

8:31 to 8:52 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.

11:57 a.m. to 12:05 p.m., 1760 34th St. NE.

3:03 to 3:24 p.m., 846 6th St. NW.

6:57 to 7:15 p.m., 3195 E. Houston St.

May 23

4:54 to 4:59 p.m., 4120 Lamar Ave.

6:48 to 7:46 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.

May 24

1:25 to 1:36 a.m., 1907 Lamar Ave.

10:49 to 11:09 a.m., 3015 NE Loop 286.

5:10 to 5:42 p.m., 900 NE Loop 286.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

May 21

7:58 to 8:18 a.m., 300 NE Loop 286.

9:01 to 9:35 a.m., 3315 Lamar Ave.

May 22

6:15 to 6:21 p.m., 641 NE Loop 286.

May 24

6:21 to 6:49 a.m., 7271 FR 28 N.

7:16 to 8 a.m., FR 195/NE Loop 286.

Public Service

May 21

12:31 to 12:51 p.m., 221 20th St. NE.

May 23

10:23 to 10:53 p.m., 2335 E. Cherry St.

May 24

5:18 to 5:28 a.m., 634 7th St. NW.

May 25

5:06 to 5:17 a.m., 2940 Abbott Lane.

