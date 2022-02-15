Samuel Eli Word

Funeral services for Samuel Eli “Sam” Word, age 77, of Ector, Texas, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Wise Funeral Home Chapel. Bro Cody Nelson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Windom Cemetery.
Sam passed away on Feb. 11, 2022, in Sherman, Texas.
Sam was born on Nov. 16, 1944, in Bonham, Texas, the son of Eli Moss Word and Emojean Spelce Word.
He married Janis Shepherd Nelson on July 24, 1993.
After high school, he took a train to Chicago to receive his Electrician Certification and then began his career at Campbell’s Soup Company in Paris, Texas where he was an electrician for over 38 years. Sam was also a farmer for many years, a former member of the Windom ISD school board, worked for the City of Ector for many years, and was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a member of the Ector Masonic Lodge and enjoyed playing the fiddle, camping, woodworking and enjoyed family gatherings and visiting with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Cathy Latimer; and grandson, Joshua Randell Nelson.
Sam is survived by his wife, Janis Word, of Ector; children, Jamie Word, of Windom, Cynthia Horton and husband, Brenton, of Honey Grove, Randy Nelson and wife, Raven, of Virginia, Donna Wilkerson, of Frisco, Jennifer Brooks and husband, Kevin, of Lannius and William Nelson and wife, Hollie, of Lannius. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Amber Word and Tanner Beattie, Holden Horton and Kendyl White, Jade Horton, Ashlee Arnold and Jack, Hannah Clark and Larry, Emily Hopkins and Clark, Courtney Wilkerson and Ryan Brooks; and his great-grandchildren, Mason Taylor, Zoie Arnold, Taylie Arnold, Hux Arnold, Maddie Phillips, Mason Phillips and Ellie Phillips.
Pallbearers will be Holden Horton, Jade Horton, Ryan Brooks, Nathan Ryser, J.C. Cobb and Brett Stone.
Memorials may be made to the Ector Volunteer Fire Department.
The family will receive friends at Wise Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Primary elections in Texas generally have poor voter turnout, however, in some races, the primary race determines who takes office because incumbents or candidates face only intraparty challengers. Texans can submit their vote via mail, during early voting or on Election Day. How do you plan to vote in the primary?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.