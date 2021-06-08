Paris police responded to a single vehicle major accident in the 3400 block of NE Loop 286 at 9:35 a.m. Monday. The driver, a 65-year-old man from Cooper, was driving northbound across the overpass at Pine Mill Road when he had a medical episode. A witness saw the 2019 maroon Toyota RAV 4 strike the inside concrete barrier, cross both lanes of traffic and strike the outside concrete barrier before leaving the roadway and striking two light poles and five vehicles that were on a parking lot. The driver had to be extracted from the vehicle and was later transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment.
Sulphur Springs man jailed on warrant
Daryl Joe Dunavin, 42, of Sulphur Springs, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. Monday at the Paris District Parole office on a parole violation warrant. Dunavin was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested four people on Monday.
