Paris police responded to a theft of copper wire in the 3100 block of Pine Mill Road at 10:08 a.m. Monday. The reporting person said someone climbed a make-shift ladder to gain access to the top of the building. Once on top of the building, the unknown suspect(s) cut the wiring out of several air-conditioning units. The incident is under investigation.
Warrant investigation leads to added drug charge
Investigators with the Paris Police Department received information that a known fugitive was at a hotel room in the 2500 block of North Main Street. Officers made contact with a 53-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, both of Sumner. Officers believed the two were in possession of less than a gram of suspected methamphetamine. The outstanding warrant was served on the man. Both were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. They were later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 70 calls for service and arrested 5 people Monday.
Pew Research Center's annual survey on the religious composition of the U.S. found that roughly 3-in-10 adults (29%) now identify as religiously unaffiliated while the number of self-identified Christians has fallen to 63%, down from 75% a decade ago. Do you identify as a religious person?
