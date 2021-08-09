Billy Earl Goforth passed from this earthly life on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in his hometown of Paris, Texas. He went home to be with his family already gone before him.
He was born on April 6, 1953 in Grand Prairie, Texas to Benjamin and Patsy Goforth.
His family moved to the Unity Community when he was 12 years of age. He graduated from North Lamar High School in May of 1972. He was a Security Guard for Turner Industries for the last seven years and enjoyed his job.
He leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Veronica “Ronnie” Goforth; children, Angie Barnum, Alex Goforth, Christy Carroll and husband, Chris, Jennifer Granberry and husband, Jason; mother, Patsy Goforth; sisters, Cathy Sims and husband, Allen and Laura Garrett; brothers, Joe Goforth and wife, Nita, Benny Goforth and wife, Karen; sisters-in-law, Cissie Webb and husband, Lindsey, Charlie Smoot and husband, Dan; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four angel babies; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Goforth; paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; and his wife’s parents.
Online condolences may be sent to the Goforth family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
