Funeral services for Jack Stephens will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery
Jack Stephens was born June 1, 1927, in Paris, Texas, to the late Horace and Elizabeth “Lizzy” Stephens. He was a former employee of Athens Independent School District for approximately 12 years, only after he retired from Curtis Matches as an over the road truck driver for more than 40 years. He was raised Pentecostal until after he married Dorothy Fay Green Stephens. He then turned to Baptist, as she was Baptist. He was a member of the Styx Missionary Baptist Church in Kemp, Texas. He entered eternal rest on Dec. 26, 2020.
Loved ones who remain include sister, Barbara Jo Pruitt of Mabank, Texas, brother, George Stephens of Texas; grandchildren, Tina Goodrich and spouse, Steven Goodrich, of Athens, Texas, Brian Stephens of Athens, Texas, Misty Stephens and spouse, Able Benavides Jr., of San Benito, Texas, Billy Stephens Jr. of San Benito, Texas, and Wendy O’Sullivan and spouse, Scott O’Sullivan, of Athens, Texas; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren- and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by father, Horace Stephens; mother, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Crews Stephens; wife, Dorothy Stephens; son, Billy Stephens Sr.; great-grandson, Robert Gardner; brother, Robert Stephens; and sisters Hazel Choate and Ruby Slayden.
