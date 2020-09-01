Kristi Callihan, principal of Paris Junior High School in Paris ISD, has been selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals as a Region 8 Outstanding Principal of the Year.
TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from the 20 region Education Service Centers in the state. School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions. Nominations are based upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership. As a Region 8 winner, Callihan is eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Principal of the Year.
Callihan, starting her third year as principal, has headed and been a member of the leadership team at Paris Junior High since August 2015. She attended Texas A&M University-Commerce and earned a bachelor’s degree and a Master of Educational Leadership in 2008.
Callihan sees herself as being a risk taker, a visionary and leader of learners. She has been an educator for the past 30 years and 28 of those being a Wildcat. Paris is a district that strives to meet the needs of students, parents and the faculty with great pride. She feels it has been an honor to grow and learn with such great support and leaders throughout her years. She is honored to serve the students and faculty at Paris Junior High and credits the continued success of their campus to the collaboration and dedication from the staff.
She is also credited with the achievement of TEPSA District 8 Assistant Principal of the Year 2012-13. Callihan also has the support of her husband, Bryan, and two wonderful children, Kaden and Ashlyn.
Each of the region winners will be recognized during the Josten’s Night of the Stars Awards Dinner held in conjunction with the TASSP Summer held each year in June in Austin. Each will be presented with an award and recognized in a commemorative book entitled Texas Principals, Texas Heroes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.