The Northeast Texas Marketing Alliance assembled and donated more than 1,000 meals to Meals on Wheels recipients by the end of January. NETMA is comprised of local health care and related industry professionals.
“The goal of our organization is to bring education, assistance, resource information and, of course, material items, when available, to the community,” NETMA President Talisha Alsup said. “In the past we have done several community event projects such as health fairs, lunch and learns, Senior Make a Wish Come True, sock and blanket drives, as well as volunteering our time and labor to various community volunteer projects.”
With Covid-19 disrupting the 2020 and now 2021 events, NETMA has shifted their focus to continuing to provide resources and information to the community through a variety of different avenues, one of which was the Meals on Wheels project.
The Lamar County Human Resources Councils Meals on Wheels program covers six counties and more than 1,000 individuals. NETMA teamed with local partners Campbell Soup and Paris Regional Medical Center to provide goody bags filled with soup, fruit and a special treat to each of the Meals on Wheels recipients.
“This event would not have been possible without the generous donations made by Campbell Soup and Paris Regional Medical Center, as well as our NETMA volunteers who so generously sponsored the event and donated their time to assemble the bags,” Alsup said.
NETMA organizations participating in the event included Clarksville Nursing Center, Kindred at Home, Elara Caring Home Health, Brentwood Terrace, Paris Regional Acute Rehab, Summit Hospice, Paris Regional Wound Care Center, Post Acute Medical, On Call Home Health & Hospice, Legend Healthcare, Paris Care Clinic, Heritage House at Paris, Heart to Heart Hospice, Encompass Home Health, Guardian Healthcare, Hearts and Hands Homecare, Elara Caring Hospice, Cypress Basin Hospice, Paris Healthcare Center, Signature Home Health & Dialysis, Waterford Hospice, Honey Grove Nursing Center, Physical Therapy Clinic of Paris and Signature Care Emergency Center.
