Starting today, the Paris-Lamar County Health District, in accordance with new state guidelines for regional and local health departments, will begin reporting not only Covid-19 positive test results, but also antigen and antibody test results.
The health district is reporting seven new Covid-19 cases in the county today, plus 13 new cases reported to the district on Tuesday. Today's test results include two men ages 26 and 78 and five women ages 37, 43, 45, 57 and 74. Tuesday's results included an 18-month-old girl; seven women ages 45, 46, 48, 54, 66, 81 and 84; and five men ages 28, 37, 50, 53 and 56.
Four antigen tests have shown positive for three women ages 25, 44 and 84, and one 28-year-old man.
Sixteen antibody tests were positive. They included 14 women between the ages of 20 and 96, and two men ages 49 and 60.
The combined results push Lamar County's confirmed Covid-19 cases to 523 since testing began in March. There are 331 recoveries and 15 deaths. The health district is reporting 161 active cases in the county.
"The Paris-Lamar County Health District urges all Lamar County residents to adhere to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and State of Texas guidelines to help stop the spread of this highly contagious virus: Individuals may not be in a group larger than 10 individuals (including those within the individual’s household). Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household. Minimizing in-person contact includes maintaining 6 feet of separation from individuals. When maintaining 6 feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks or face coverings, washing or sanitizing hand frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects," health district director Gina Prestridge said in the daily news release.
The age and gender breakdown of cases includes:
- 0-9: 3 males, 6 female
- 10-19: 9 males, 18 female
- 20-29: 43 males, 72 females
- 30-39: 34 males, 55 females
- 40-49: 19 males, 54 females
- 50-59: 45 males, 47 females
- 60-69: 27 males, 33 females
- 70-79: 13 males, 26 females
- 80+: 7 males, 12 females
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.