In an economic boom taking Paris by storm, not one, but four new businesses will arrive at the Paris Towne Center by late fall. The additions of Big Lots, Marshall’s, Ross and Ulta Beauty have the potential to transform Paris’s small town shopping district into a booming destination for shopping enthusiasts.
The stores replace Beall’s, Office Depot, JCPenny and Payless respectively. Without those four main businesses, the shopping center lay dormant for the better half of the year. However, the new stores bring hope for locals interested in better nearby shopping locations, while offering a financial boost to the local economy.
“You’ve got a return of sales tax dollars, which is tremendous. You’re looking at three big and one medium sized store. You’re looking at the return of the sales tax. You’re looking to increase employment. The economy itself, and it provides easy to get to shopping, being off the loop. Both with people coming from around the area, even up in Oklahoma. It also gives us shopping in one area. There’ll be four stores right there providing services and products in the city of Paris,” local property manager Jim Bell said.
The locations will join Aldi, Hobby Lobby and 20 other locations as premiere destinations in the Paris Towne Square.
In addition to the new locations, Burger King is also renovating its entire building, bringing in new features, an expansion and an updated drive-thru. Until its renovation completes, the building will remain closed.
“They’re now changing some of the inside interior, and it’s not just the drive thru. The whole exterior of the building will be better, and they’re making changes inside too,” Bell said.
The Paris Towne Center rests in perfect contrast to the downtown square, a budding cultural district for small boutiques, restaurants and antique stores. It features local history and creates a dynamic location for both tourists and long-term residents.
“If you look at the downtown area, the city has moved it in an entirely different direction. And they keep talking about the company designed the downtown area like they did in Sulphur Springs. If you go over to Sulphur Springs, what do you see? You see a lot of restaurants downtown, but you don’t see the big stores. So if that’s the case, you’re going to see more of the downtown area converted to small shops, boutiques, and you’re gonna find more restaurants if it continues to develop the way Sulphur Springs does,” Bell said.
The new stores will help the Paris community become more of a tourist destination. Instead of traveling to Sherman or Dallas to visit large department stores, people will travel here.
“I won’t have to drive my wife to Sherman/Denison to shop. I’ll still have to take her over there for a few of the stores, but I won’t have to take her every weekend because we don’t have anything here,” Bell said.
Especially with rising gas prices, traveling so far is no longer an appealing option, he added.
Every new building will be open in time for Christmas shopping, Bell said.
