Evelyn June Holt, 81, of Sumner, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at her home.
The family will schedule a gathering at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mrs. Holt, the daughter of Edward P. Kirkland and Mary Ruth King Kirkland, was born on July 21, 1939, in Tulia, Texas.
She worked for the VFW in Quanah, Texas for a number of years. Later she worked in home health as a private caregiver.
Mrs. Holt was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Holt; a daughter, Donna K. Holt; a grandson, Jimmy Mills; and eight siblings.
Survivors include five children, Pam Mills and husband, Lanny, of Powderly, Audrey Mills and husband, Larry, of Sumner, Billy Harris and wife, Billie, of Powderly, Tanya Harris, of Stockton, California and Suzie Holt and husband, Abel Bustos, of Mangum, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lewis Kirkland and wife, Ginger, of Comanche, Texas; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
