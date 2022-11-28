A Paris man is confined at Lamar County Jail after striking two firefighters while resisting arrest.
Stevie Darrell Gardner, III, 20, of Paris, is being held on bonds totaling $16,000 for charges of assault on a public servant (two counts), harassment of a public servant and resisting arrest.
Paris police responded at 12:03 a.m. Friday to a narcotics violation in the 1700 block of Polk Street.
Officers encountered Gardner at the location, and upon arrest, the man resisted and struck two firefighters during the exchange, according to a release.
Paris police responded at 7:09 p.m. Friday to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Northeast 5th Street.
An occupant at a residence told officers that two people had been in an altercation, which resulted in one person firing several shots into the air.
No one was injured, and the report is under investigation.
Paris police responded at 10:36 p.m. Friday for the third time to a disturbance in the 2100 block of West Austin Street.
After locating a 55-year-old Chandler, Tex., woman walking in the street, an officer watched the woman throw an object containing methamphetamine onto the ground.
She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, and tampering with physical evidence.
Her bonds total $10,000.
Paris police responded to a burglarized vehicle at 11:42 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Clark Lane, where a person reported a stolen firearm.
The theft is under investigation.
Paris police responded at 5:43 p.m. Saturday to a burglarized residence in the 1000 block of Northeast 22nd Street, where it was reported that someone had entered the home and stole a pistol, cash and a gaming console.
The theft is under investigation.
Bertin Rodriguez Torres, 32, of Paris, is being held on bonds totaling $59,000 for charges of theft of property, more than $2,500, escape while arrested or confined and failure to identify as a fugitive.
Paris police stopped a vehicle at 3:43 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Bonham Street, where they smelled marijuana emanating from the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, Torres, a passenger, ran from officers and apprehended after a short foot chase. He gave officers a false name and was found to have Lamar County warrants for his arrest.
Calls For Service: Paris police responded to 278 calls for service and arrested nine people over the extended holiday weekend.
