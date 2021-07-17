In-person visitation at the Lamar County Jail is suspended for a period up to 14 days due to Covid-19 exposure, Sheriff Scott Cass said.
“The jail staff is mitigating the exposure and completing a soft lockdown until the quarantine period expires,” Cass said. “Inmates have been notified for their notifications to family and friends.”
During the suspension, video visitation and phone capabilities are in full operation and available daily to all inmates unless otherwise currently on restrictions. In person visiting will resume as soon as possible as our health professionals assess and evaluate daily, Cass said.
