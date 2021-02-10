Sarah Jean Wickersham Cross, 76, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mike Clark officiating. Private burial will be made in Highland Cemetery at Deport.
Mrs. Cross, the daughter of Coy and Lela Hodges Wickersham, was born on April 12, 1944, in Paris.
On June 30, 1990, she married Harold Wayne Cross, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 11, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jerry Wickersham; one sister, Joyce Hull; and one grandson, Tyler Brazeal.
Survivors include her sons, Michael Brazeal and Jeff Brazeal; two sisters, Glenda Wickersham and Jo Nell Farley; one brother, Randy Wickersham; and one grandson.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
