The Dairy Queen at 2151 FR 64 W in Cooper will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.
In the era of Covid-19, Carter BloodCare knows safety is top of mind for blood donors. Carter BloodCare is performing extra cleaning and staff is wearing masks and gloves.
To reduce wait times, donors can fill out the medical history questionnaire online before they show up to give blood. This means fewer people are waiting, making it easier to “social distance.” Carter BloodCare is limiting the number of donors on each bus, so making an appointment is the best way to reduce lines of donors.
For information on donor eligibility and appointments, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org. For information on antibody testing for COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control website.
For information or to schedule an appointment time to donate blood, contact Kelly Magnuson at 903-395-2151.
