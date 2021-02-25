The Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley is hosting a program, “Rise Up, Stand Up and Be Heard,” for Black History Month on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the club, 1530 1st St. NE in Paris.
The program will be hosted by staff and club members and will feature singing, dancing and recited poetry and is open to the public.
Unit director Katrina Mitchell said youth members will be performing.
More information is available by calling 903-784-6360.
