The content of books in schools, property taxes, state independence, immigrants and energy were some of the topics on the minds of residents attending state Rep. Gary VanDeaver’s town hall Wednesday night in Bobby Walters Workforce Training Center on the Paris Junior College campus.
Lamar County Republican Party Chairman Scott Hommel asked VanDeaver a three-part question about Marvin Nichols Reservoir, not having Democrats in positions of authority in the legislatures and the removal of sexually explicit materials from school libraries.
“You know, again, this is not a legislative decision whether to build a reservoir or not build a reservoir is a decision made by the Texas Water Development Board. I know this doesn’t sit well with a lot of people, The water belongs to Texas,” VanDeaver said,
He added that he does not like the massive land grab that the reservoir represents and noted that the legislature has taken steps to beef up the eminent domain statues over the years.
“I’m opposed to that kind of massive land grab very much,” he said.
VanDeaver said he did not have a problem with Democrats in chairmanships and if Dan Phelan runs again for Speaker of the House next session, he would not have a problem voting for Phelan.
“I believe that the house works better when we all have jobs to do,” VanDeaver said. “There are certainly some who don’t deserve to be chairs and I certainly agree with that. I don’t think we want to become like Washington, D.C. If we only allow one party to participate in the process because you see what is happening in Washington.”
Hommell and others said if the state legislature could do something about the exemption clause that districts use to allow the books Hommell and his group find objectionable, then the problem would solve itself.
“We are looking for more state representatives support in backing this, We are not trying to be evil, We’re just trying to get it done right,” Hommell said.
“I don’t think you want the state telling you every move to make,” VanDeaver said in saying he back local school boards making decisions about local school districts, adding, “I think we can all agree that pornographic and sexually explicit books have no business in a school.”
The age old property tax issue was discussed and at some point an audience member asked him if he would favor eliminating the property tax.
“Yes, I would support eliminating property tax, but again the devil is in the details. What are we going to replace it with,” VanDeaver said. “I would not carve out Ag exemptions and the problem is when you start carving things out, then you no longer have a tax that will pay for the functions of the state.””
One man wondered where VanDeaver stood on Texas leaving the Union and becoming its own country like it was from 1836 to 1845,
“I like the idea of independence. We are an independent group. And so, you know I’m really struggling with that. But at the end of the day, I am a proud American, I still believe in America. I just can’t walk away.”
