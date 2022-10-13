cNDAVER.jpg

The content of books in schools, property taxes, state independence, immigrants and energy were some of the topics on the minds of residents attending state Rep. Gary VanDeaver’s town hall Wednesday night in Bobby Walters Workforce Training Center on the Paris Junior College campus.

Lamar County Republican Party Chairman Scott Hommel asked VanDeaver a three-part question about Marvin Nichols Reservoir, not having Democrats in positions of authority in the legislatures and the removal of sexually explicit materials from school libraries.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.